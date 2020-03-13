Exclusive: Facelifted Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched by next month

In addition to the next-gen Creta and the facelifted Verna, Hyundai will launch the facelifted Elantra diesel in India by next month. The company had launched the facelifted Elantra petrol in the country in October last year.

The facelifted Hyundai Elantra will get the same diesel engine in India that is offered in the Kia Seltos. It will be the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT turbocharged four-cylinder unit that produces 115 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. This engine was being tested in the Hyundai i30 in India during its development. It is BS-VI compliant and is going to be offered in the 2020 Hyundai Creta and the 2020 Hyundai Verna as well, which will be launched on 16 March and 26 March respectively.

The new Hyundai Elantra diesel will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission and even a 6-speed automatic transmission. It will be sold in the same grades as the new Hyundai Elantra petrol: S, SX and SX (O). The manual transmission will be available in the S and SX grades and the automatic transmission will be available in the SX and SX(O) grades.

2020 Hyundai Elantra diesel variants

Elantra diesel manual S

Elantra diesel manual SX

Elantra diesel automatic SX

Elantra diesel automatic SX (O)

2020 Hyundai Elantra diesel specifications

Aspect Specification Engine 1.5-litre CRDi VGT Displacement 1,493 cc Maximum Power 115 PS at 4,000 rpm Maximum Torque 250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic

The prices of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra diesel will likely start between INR 16.50-17.00 lakh*. For reference, the prices of the petrol variants start at INR 15.89 lakh* and go up to INR 20.39 lakh*. Internationally, the next-gen 2021 Hyundai Elantra will be unveiled on the 18th of this month.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest Hyundai Elantra updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi