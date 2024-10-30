Suzuki and Toyota Expand EV Collaboration with New SUV

Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation are set to deepen their EV partnership with the launch of a battery-electric SUV, developed by Suzuki and set for production in Gujarat, India, in spring 2025. This marks a significant milestone as the first BEV developed jointly within their ongoing OEM relationship.

Also read: Suzuki Fronx Launched in Japan, Comes With 4WD Too

Since joining forces in 2016, Suzuki and Toyota have expanded their collaboration across vehicle production, mutual supply, and electrification, bringing their collaborative models to Japan, India, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Rooted in shared values and a commitment to providing enjoyable, eco-friendly mobility, the companies aim to drive carbon neutrality while offering an exciting BEV SUV option in the fast-growing global SUV market.

Also read: Toyota's Upcoming EV to Rival Tesla's Autonomous Driving

This upcoming SUV, designed exclusively as a BEV, promises a blend of agility, extended cruising range, and a spacious cabin. Equipped with a 4WD option for robust performance on various terrains, the model utilizes a jointly developed EV platform crafted by Suzuki, Toyota, and Daihatsu. This enhanced EV cooperation between Suzuki and Toyota represents a forward step toward a greener automotive future.