BYD Shark Hybrid Pickup Truck Launched in Brazil

BYD has launched its hybrid pickup truck, the Shark, in Brazil, expanding its presence in Latin America after successful entries in Mexico and Panama. Unveiled at an event in Goiania on October 19, the Shark showcases BYD's hybrid capabilities in a pickup built on its DMO (Dual Mode Off-road) platform.

Measuring 5,457 mm in length, 1,971 mm in width, and 1,925 mm in height, with a 3,260 mm wheelbase, the Shark packs dual electric motors: 170 kW (310 Nm) in the front and 150 kW (340 Nm) in the rear. This setup delivers an impressive 430+ horsepower, enabling the Shark to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 160 km/h. It uses BYD's 29.58 kWh Blade battery, offering a 100 km electric-only range and a combined 840 km range under NEDC standards.

Priced at 379,800 reais ($66,620), the Shark enters Brazil’s competitive pickup segment, challenging established players like Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. This release marks BYD's sixth model launch in Brazil this year, following the Yuan Up, known locally as the Yuan Pro. While the Shark is not yet available in China, it highlights BYD's commitment to growing its hybrid offerings in international markets.

