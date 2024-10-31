Bladder Emergency or Reckless Driving? Honda Civic Driver Hits 109 MPH with Kids on Board

A 23-year-old woman from New London, Connecticut, was arrested after being clocked at 109 mph in a 65 mph zone in a Honda Civic, allegedly rushing for a restroom break. With an infant and a young child in the back seat, the driver reportedly ignored a state trooper's initial attempts to pull her over on Route 2 near Marlborough, only slowing down once the police cruiser was directly behind her.

The incident occurred on October 26, just before 9 p.m. When questioned by the officer, the driver said she was in a hurry to find a restroom. However, Connecticut State Police noted she passed several rest stops along her route, casting doubt on her explanation.

In addition to reckless driving, the woman faces charges for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree reckless endangerment. The trooper found another adult in the passenger seat, making the case even more concerning due to the risks involved at such high speeds. This incident serves as a reminder that there’s never an excuse for dangerous driving—especially with young children on board.

Source