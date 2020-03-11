2021 Hyundai Elantra exterior and interior teased, to debut on 18 March [Video]

The first teasers of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra (2021 Hyundai Avante) are officially out, giving a glimpse of its exterior and interior. The upcoming compact sedan (codename: Hyundai CN7) will debut on 18 March 2020.

The upcoming seventh-gen Hyundai Elantra features a much bolder design. The teaser of the upcoming sedan hints swept-back headlamps, Parametric Jewel pattern grille, sharper greenhouse, notably sharp character lines, edgier tail lights with a full-width light strip connecting them and forming an H shape.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra will debut the brand’s new Parametric Dynamics design theme, in which three lines meet at one point. Overall, it has a very dynamic and aggressive exterior. The new platform allows for a sporty four-door look with longer, lower and wider proportions.

Even more appealing than the next-gen Hyundai Elantra’s progressive and exotic character is its high-class interior. The ‘Immersive Cocoon’ layout results in a driver-focused cockpit.

The dashboard, centre console and floor console have been designed to create a floating effect you’d typically see only in luxury cars. The same is the purpose of the virtually full-width AC vent at the front and the new compact steering wheel. The upcoming sedan features Hyundai's first 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster clubbed with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, forming a connected panoramic display.

Hyundai will take the wraps off the 2021 Elantra (2021 Avante) at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood (California), USA. The company will likely launch this sedan in India sometime in 2021, provided there is still enough demand for C-segment sedans in the country. It had launched the facelifted sixth-gen model in the country in October 2019, which was a little over a year after its debut.