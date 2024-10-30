Hyundai Ioniq 9 Teased for the First Time!

Hyundai has unveiled teaser images of its highly anticipated Ioniq 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV set to redefine the EV experience with spacious design and modern features. As Hyundai’s largest EV SUV yet, the Ioniq 9 represents the brand’s next step in its electrification journey, building on the momentum of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9’s “Aerosthetic” design combines sleek aerodynamics with an elegant aesthetic. Its elongated, single-curve roofline and extended wheelbase are inspired by the spacious comfort of luxury boats, providing ample room for all three rows of passengers.

Hyundai’s unique design language shines through, from the Parametric Pixel front lamps to multi-spoke wheels that align with the SUV’s elegant and dynamic look. The character lines on its sides even echo the style of traditional Korean Hanbok clothing.

Hyundai will share additional teaser content across social media, leading to the Ioniq 9’s official premiere in November. Following Hyundai’s landmark production of 100 million vehicles and record-breaking performance last year, the Ioniq 9 reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to electrification, with an ambitious target of 2 million EV sales by 2030. The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is not just an SUV; it’s a bold statement of what the future holds for spacious EVs.