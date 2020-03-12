2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) revealed - Pre-booking details, specs, features & variants inside

The 2020 Hyundai Verna for India has been officially revealed. As expected, it is nearly identical to the 2020 Hyundai Solaris for Russia and other CIS markets. It can be pre-booked online or at a dealership for a deposit of INR 25,000. Its launch will take place on 26 March.

2020 Hyundai Verna Design

The 2020 Hyundai Verna has a sportier design and is much more appealing overall compared to the old model. Most changes are seen at the front, where it has a more aggressive bumper with a faux skid plate, more expressive, LED headlights with C-shaped DRL, a new radiator grille that is angular and wider and triangular fog lamp housing.

On the sides, the 2020 Hyundai Verna flaunts swanky-new 16-inch alloy wheels in a dual-tone finish. At the rear, there's a new bumper with a faux diffuser, new reflectors and chrome highlights, tweaked combination lamps comprising LED tail lights and revised boot lid sans the chrome garnish. The interior is yet to be revealed, but only a few revisions to the centre console are expected.

2020 Hyundai Verna Features

As mentioned above, the Hyundai Verna has gained LED headlights, dual-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lights on the outside. While the interior is yet to be revealed, the availability of over 45 connected features, including remote engine start/stop, remote climate control and remote door lock/unlock, has been confirmed. A bigger, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is expected in the new model.

2020 Hyundai Verna Powertrains

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT

2020 Hyundai Verna Variants*

Verna 1.5L petrol manual S

Verna 1.5L petrol manual SX

Verna 1.5L petrol manual SX (O)

Verna 1.5L petrol CVT SX

Verna 1.5L petrol CVT SX (O)

Verna 1.5L diesel manual S+

Verna 1.5L diesel manual SX

Verna 1.5L diesel manual SX (O)

Verna 1.5L diesel automatic SX

Verna 1.5L diesel automatic SX (O)

2020 Hyundai Verna Colours

Phantom Black

Fiery Red

Polar White

Typhoon Silver

Titan Grey

Starry Night

*Variants fitted with the 1.0L petrol engine and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission yet to be revealed