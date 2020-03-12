2020 Hyundai Creta launch date advanced to 16 March

The launch date of the 2020 Hyundai Creta has been advanced to 16 March. The original plan was to launch the all-new premium SUV on 17 March.
Early birds can already reserve their 2020 Hyundai Creta officially with a deposit of INR 25,000. Pre-bookings can be made online at Hyundai’s website and even at a local dealership. As of 11 March, 10,000+ units have already been pre-ordered. So, there will likely be a waiting period for the 2020 Hyundai Creta of at least 1 month at launch.
Hyundai has already revealed the variant line-up of the 2020 Creta. The company will launch the all-new sub-compact SUV in 14 variants, comprising a mix of 5 equipment lines and 5 engine-transmission combinations. Below is the variant line-up:
- Creta 1.5L petrol manual EX
- Creta 1.5L petrol manual S
- Creta 1.5L petrol manual SX
- Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX
- Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX (O)
- Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX
- Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX (O)
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual E
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual EX
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual S
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX (O)
- Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX
- Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX (O)
Of the five trims, namely E, EX, S, SX and SX (O), the range-topping SX (O) trim will pack most of the advanced features. Hyundai hasn’t released the brochure of the 2020 Creta but it has revealed the salient features, which can be seen in the table below:
|Design
|Technology
|Performance
|Connectivity
|Experience
|Comfort
Trio Beam LED Headlamps
Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof
|New BS-VI engines
Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands
|10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link
Rear Window Sunshade
Crescent Glow LED DRL
Auto Healthy Air Purifier
7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine
Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App
Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting
Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
|17-inch two-tone alloy wheels
7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display
Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport
Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers)
2 Step Rear Seat Reclining
Lightning Arch C-Pillar
Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations)
Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud
Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
Front & Rear USB Charger
Twin-Tip Exhaust
Paddle Shifters
Rear Disc Brakes
TPMS
LED Reading Lamps
Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
Driver Rear View Monitor
Cooled Glove Box
Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM
Moving to the powertrain options, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is available with a 1.5-litre MPi N/A petrol engine linked to a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 1.5-litre U2 turbocharged diesel engine coupled to a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT. Below are these powertrain options in detail:
|Engine
|Maximum Power
|Maximum Torque
|Transmission
|Drivetrain Layout
|Fuel Economy Rating
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|6-speed MT
|FWD
|16.8 km/l
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|CVT
|FWD
|TBD
|1.4L turbocharged petrol
|140 PS
|242 Nm
|7-speed DCT
|FWD
|16.8 km/l
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed MT
|FWD
|21.4 km/l
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed AT
|FWD
|TBD
Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta in Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue (New), Red Mulberry (New), Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone) and Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone) colour options.
Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai Creta updates and other four-wheeler news.