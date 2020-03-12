2020 Hyundai Creta launch date advanced to 16 March

The launch date of the 2020 Hyundai Creta has been advanced to 16 March. The original plan was to launch the all-new premium SUV on 17 March.

Early birds can already reserve their 2020 Hyundai Creta officially with a deposit of INR 25,000. Pre-bookings can be made online at Hyundai’s website and even at a local dealership. As of 11 March, 10,000+ units have already been pre-ordered. So, there will likely be a waiting period for the 2020 Hyundai Creta of at least 1 month at launch.

Hyundai has already revealed the variant line-up of the 2020 Creta. The company will launch the all-new sub-compact SUV in 14 variants, comprising a mix of 5 equipment lines and 5 engine-transmission combinations. Below is the variant line-up:

Creta 1.5L petrol manual EX

Creta 1.5L petrol manual S

Creta 1.5L petrol manual SX

Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX

Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX (O)

Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX

Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX (O)

Creta 1.5L diesel manual E

Creta 1.5L diesel manual EX

Creta 1.5L diesel manual S

Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX

Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX (O)

Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX

Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX (O)

Of the five trims, namely E, EX, S, SX and SX (O), the range-topping SX (O) trim will pack most of the advanced features. Hyundai hasn’t released the brochure of the 2020 Creta but it has revealed the salient features, which can be seen in the table below:

Design Technology Performance Connectivity Experience Comfort Trio Beam LED Headlamps Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof New BS-VI engines Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link Rear Window Sunshade Crescent Glow LED DRL Auto Healthy Air Purifier 7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting Rear Seat Headrest Cushion 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels 7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers) 2 Step Rear Seat Reclining Lightning Arch C-Pillar Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations) Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Front & Rear USB Charger Twin-Tip Exhaust Paddle Shifters Rear Disc Brakes TPMS LED Reading Lamps Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler Driver Rear View Monitor Cooled Glove Box Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

Moving to the powertrain options, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is available with a 1.5-litre MPi N/A petrol engine linked to a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 1.5-litre U2 turbocharged diesel engine coupled to a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT. Below are these powertrain options in detail:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout Fuel Economy Rating 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD TBD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 21.4 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD TBD

Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta in Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue (New), Red Mulberry (New), Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone) and Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone) colour options.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai Creta updates and other four-wheeler news.