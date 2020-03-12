2020 Hyundai Creta launch date advanced to 16 March

The launch date of the 2020 Hyundai Creta has been advanced to 16 March. The original plan was to launch the all-new premium SUV on 17 March.

Hyundai will launch the 2020 Creta in 14 variants, comprising a mix of 5 equipment lines and 5 engine-transmission combinations.

Early birds can already reserve their 2020 Hyundai Creta officially with a deposit of INR 25,000. Pre-bookings can be made online at Hyundai’s website and even at a local dealership. As of 11 March, 10,000+ units have already been pre-ordered. So, there will likely be a waiting period for the 2020 Hyundai Creta of at least 1 month at launch.

Hyundai has already revealed the variant line-up of the 2020 Creta. The company will launch the all-new sub-compact SUV in 14 variants, comprising a mix of 5 equipment lines and 5 engine-transmission combinations. Below is the variant line-up:

  • Creta 1.5L petrol manual EX
  • Creta 1.5L petrol manual S
  • Creta 1.5L petrol manual SX
  • Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX
  • Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX (O)
  • Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX
  • Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX (O)
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual E
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual EX
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual S
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX (O)
  • Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX
  • Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX (O)

Of the five trims, namely E, EX, S, SX and SX (O), the range-topping SX (O) trim will pack most of the advanced features. Hyundai hasn’t released the brochure of the 2020 Creta but it has revealed the salient features, which can be seen in the table below:

DesignTechnologyPerformanceConnectivityExperienceComfort

Trio Beam LED Headlamps

Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

New BS-VI engines

Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link

Rear Window Sunshade

Crescent Glow LED DRL

Auto Healthy Air Purifier

7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine

Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App

Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting

Rear Seat Headrest Cushion

17-inch two-tone alloy wheels

7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display

Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport

Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers)

2 Step Rear Seat Reclining

Lightning Arch C-Pillar

Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations)

Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Front & Rear USB Charger

Twin-Tip Exhaust

Paddle Shifters

Rear Disc Brakes

TPMS

LED Reading Lamps

Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler

Driver Rear View Monitor

Cooled Glove Box

Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

Moving to the powertrain options, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is available with a 1.5-litre MPi N/A petrol engine linked to a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 1.5-litre U2 turbocharged diesel engine coupled to a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT. Below are these powertrain options in detail:

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain LayoutFuel Economy Rating
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWDTBD
1.4L turbocharged petrol140 PS242 Nm7-speed DCTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD21.4 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWDTBD

Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta in Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue (New), Red Mulberry (New), Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone) and Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone) colour options.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Image Gallery

