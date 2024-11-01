Stolen Supercars Worth £6.5M Found in Thailand Returned to the UK

A stolen fleet of 30 luxury cars, valued at a whopping £6.5 million, has been returned to the UK after an eight-year investigation led by British authorities. The fleet, which included high-end models like a Lamborghini Huracán Spyder worth £220,000, along with Porsches, Mercedes, and a Ford Mustang, was whisked out of the UK to Thailand in 2016 and 2017 after being fraudulently acquired on finance.

The National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (Navcis) discovered that the cars were taken from dealerships across England and a luxury rental firm, later smuggled to Thailand by sea and air, where they were sold through legitimate dealers by a gang of Thai and British nationals.

An operation dubbed "Titanium" was launched after UK authorities inspected a container at the Port of Southampton and found four Mercedes. This discovery led to a broader investigation, revealing that other high-value vehicles had also been transported to Bangkok.

In Thailand, one suspect remains in custody, awaiting trial, while in the UK, four arrests were made, although no charges were brought forward. Following a coordinated effort, all 30 cars have been returned to the UK. The Lamborghini Huracán Spyder will be reunited with its rightful owner, a supercar rental company, while the remaining cars are set to return to the original dealerships. Police are confident that all vehicles involved in the scheme have been successfully recovered.

