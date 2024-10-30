GAC E9 Unveiled: Hong Kong’s First Plug-In Hybrid Flagship MPV

GAC has launched the E9, Hong Kong’s first plug-in hybrid flagship MPV, setting a new standard in the premium hybrid segment. Unveiled at Ocean Terminal with Hong Kong’s skyline as the backdrop, the E9’s debut drew top automotive influencers and media, underscoring GAC’s ambitions for luxury and innovation in this MPV-centric market.

With MPVs making up over 55% of Hong Kong’s vehicle sales in 2023, the E9 addresses local demand for spacious, family-friendly vehicles that combine luxury and sustainability. Inside, the E9 boasts semi-aniline leather seats and high-quality suede, along with ultra-long sliding rails for customizable seating, ensuring comfort and convenience for every passenger.

Powering the E9 is a 2.0T intelligent electric hybrid system, delivering robust acceleration from 60 to 100 km/h in just 3.83 seconds. The E9’s hybrid mode extends its range up to an impressive 1,032 kilometers, making it a reliable choice for long drives without range anxiety.

To enhance customer experience, GAC has expanded its service network in Hong Kong, with eight showrooms across key locations like Kowloon Bay and Wan Chai. The E9 is now on display at North Point, with a limited “Early Bird” promotion for the first 100 units.