Your Next Uber Could be one of the World’s Most Luxurious Electric Cars

Uber is redefining the ride-share experience in London with the addition of the ultra-luxurious, all-electric Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV to its Uber Green fleet. Available until the end of November, this limited-time offering gives riders a unique chance to enjoy premium comfort and sustainability in one ride. Riders can book these high-end EVs through the Uber Green option in the app, merging luxury with zero-emission travel.

The initiative aligns with Uber’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint, as nearly 30% of its London miles are already covered by electric vehicles. To incentivize sustainable travel, Uber has introduced a competition: the rider who saves the most emissions through Uber Green trips by November 30 will win free Uber Green rides for a decade. The app’s Emissions Savings tool, launched earlier this year, allows users to monitor their environmental impact.

Since Uber Green's launch in central London in 2021, it has saved 55,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, and Uber drivers earn 10% more per trip with Uber Green compared to UberX. Drivers in London are transitioning to electric vehicles at five times the rate of other motorists.

Lotus’ first electric Hyper-SUV, the Eletre, offers a luxurious yet eco-friendly experience, featuring premium interiors and advanced infotainment. Designed for exceptional comfort and aerodynamic performance, the Eletre redefines the future of travel for Uber Green riders.