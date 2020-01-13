Classic Legends announce Perak Fridays Night Rides initiative

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, has announced the start of Perak Fridays. The new initiative is open for the existing and prospective customers of Jawa Motorcycles. Under the new initiative, Classic Legends entails ‘Night Rides’ that gives customers an opportunity to test ride the Perak bobber after dark.

The company aims to evolve the initiative into a full-fledged night ride program for Perak owners once the deliveries start in April 2020. The first Perak Fridays night ride witnessed the participation of Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty-Two owners along with local Jawa clubs.

Classic Legends commenced the bookings process for the Jawa Perak bobber earlier this month (January 2020). The company will be accepting bookings for three months at a time, and the deliveries for the bobber-style motorcycle will start from 2 April 2020. The delivery estimator for the Jawa Perak bobber is online now.

Classic Legends had launched the Jawa Perak bobber in India on 15 November 2019 at an ex-showroom Delhi tag of INR 1,94,500*. Interested buyers can book the motorcycle at dealerships or online. The motorcycle is available with 100% finance. Buyers can also opt for at an affordable EMI of INR 6,666 instead of zero down-payment option. Classic Legends have also announced the best exchange program in the industry. The company claims to offer up to INR 5,000 more than any other exchange offer.

The Perak bobber is the highest displacement product from Jawa Motorcycles (Classic Legends). It is also the first BS-VI product from the two-wheeler manufacturer. It mounts a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that pumps out 30 BHP of peak power and 31 Nm of maximum torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The same motor will reportedly power the BS-VI compliant Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty-Two. Classic Legends is yet to confirm this update.

The feature list on the Jawa Perak bobber includes double cradle tubular frame, conventional telescopic hydraulic front forks, 7-step preload-adjustable rear mono-shock, 280 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm rotor at the back. The safety net comprises dual-channel ABS. Classic Legends has not revealed if the Jawa Perak bobber will arrive in a relatively affordable variant with a single-channel ABS.