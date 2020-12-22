Jawa, Jawa Forty Two, Jawa Perak to become costlier from next year

Classic Legends is going to hike the prices of the Jawa Classic, Jawa Forty Two, and Jawa Perak models from next year, a media report claims. The reason behind this revision is said to be the rising input costs and commodity prices.

Right now, we aren’t aware of the details as to by how much Classic Legends would increase the prices of the three motorcycles. We are expecting the company to release an official statement on the same very soon. Currently, the base model of the Jawa Classic in black colour with a single-channel ABS is available at INR 1.73 lakh*. On the other hand, the most affordable variant of the Jawa Forty Two will set you back by INR 1.60 lakh*. And as we all know, it is the Jawa Perak which is the range-topping model and it retails at INR 1.94 lakh*.

Following is a detailed price list of the three Jawa motorcycles:

Model Colour Single-Channel ABS Price* Dual-Channel ABS Price* Jawa Standard Black / Grey INR 1,73,164 INR 1,82,106 Maroon INR 1,74,228 INR 1,83,170 Jawa Forty Two Starlight Blue / Halley’s Teal INR 1,60,300 INR 1,69,242 Nebula Blue / Comet Red / Galactic Green INR 1,65,228 INR 1,74,170 Lumos Lime INR 1,64,164 INR 1,73,106 Jawa Perak Black - INR 1,94,500

Classic Legends wouldn’t be the only company to hike the prices of its products. Recently, Hero MotoCorp has announced that it’s going to increase the price of its entire product range by up to INR 1500. The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters said in a press statement that there has been a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum; including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals. The company has already accelerated its savings programme under the Leap-2 umbrella and will continue to work on mitigating the impact, to reduce the burden on the customers and protect its margins.