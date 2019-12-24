Jawa production ramped up to 5,000 units per month

In a bid to improve the delivery times and reduce the waiting period of Jawa motorcycles, Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group has ramped up its production. The company is now producing 5,000 units (combined) of the Jawa Classic, Forty-Two and Perak bobber motorcycles per month.

The effects of the production ramp-up are already visible as the waiting period for Jawa bikes has come down considerably in several cities. The motorcycles commanded a waiting period of 6 to 11 months in September 2019. In comparison, the waiting period in select cities has come down to as low as just two months now.

The company has a “Delivery Estimator” feature on its website that gives an approximate delivery timeline to the customers who have booked the motorcycles.

Check out the waiting period for Jawa motorcycles (as on 5 December 2019) in the table below:

City Waiting (Single-Channel ABS) Waiting (Dual-Channel ABS) Mumbai 3-5 months 4-5 months Pune 2-3 months 3-4 months Delhi 8-10 weeks 2-3 months Bengaluru 5-8 months 5-8 months Chennai 5-6 months 4-5 months Hyderabad 4-8 months 4-8 months

In addition to ramping up the production, Classic Legends has improved its vendor network. Classic Legends' Co-Founder, Anupam Thareja, had confirmed in an interview last month that the production of Jawa motorcycles is more streamlined now. Thareja added that Classic Legends its strong vendor network in the country has gone up from 700 suppliers to 3,000 (as of November 2019).

In order to ensure timely deliveries of their motorcycles, Classic Legends is accepting bookings for three months at a time, the company officials said at the launch event of the Perak bobber. The officials also added that just three customers got their motorcycles after the promised date, and they were compensated

The newly launched Jawa Perak will be available for bookings from January 2020 and its deliveries will start on 2 April 2020. The latest product from Classic Legends is available at an ex-showroom (Delhi) price of INR 1,94,500.

The Perak bobber uses a BS-VI compliant 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor that produces 30.4 PS/30 BHP of peak power and a maximum torque of 31 Nm. The two-wheeler brand has commenced the test rides for the Perak in cities where BS-VI fuel is available.