Genesis Teases Its Le Mans Hypercar

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis has set its sights on the 24 Hours of Le Mans, preparing to compete in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). Following its September announcement, Genesis has unveiled a teaser of its upcoming Le Mans hypercar, offering a glimpse of its ambitious design.

The teaser reveals a sleek sketch showcasing a curved canopy with a distinctive shark fin and a large rear spoiler, hinting at the aerodynamic focus of the vehicle. A short video featuring legendary racer Jacky Ickx, who serves as a Genesis Brand Partner, further builds anticipation for the hypercar's debut.

As part of its Le Mans entry, Genesis is developing an LMDh (Le Mans Daytona h) car, designed to leverage hybrid technology and high-performance combustion engines. This move marks a significant step for Hyundai’s luxury arm as it gears up to compete with established giants in endurance racing.

With its bold entry into the premier class of endurance motorsport, Genesis is aiming to showcase its engineering prowess and elevate its brand on the global stage.