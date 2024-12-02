BYD Sealion 7 EV Debuts in Thailand

BYD has unveiled the Sealion 7 EV at the 41st Thailand International Motor Expo 2024, expanding its electric SUV lineup to Southeast Asia after its European introduction.

Rebranded as the Sealion 7 for the Thai market, the SUV is offered in two variants: the Premium rear-wheel drive version priced at 1,149,900 baht ($33,380) and the Performance all-wheel drive version at 1,249,900 baht.

Also read: BYD Expands Lineup in Norway with Sealion 7 EV

Built on the cutting-edge e-Platform 3.0 Evo, the Sealion 7 represents BYD’s push for innovation. It initially launched in China on May 10, where it is available in four variants starting from RMB 189,800 ($26,160).

At the expo, BYD also showcased an impressive lineup, including the Yuan Plus, Dolphin, Seal, and Denza models, highlighting its growing footprint in the global EV market.

Source