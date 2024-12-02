BYD Sealion 7 EV Debuts in Thailand

02/12/2024 - 11:22 | Car news,   | IAB Team

BYD has unveiled the Sealion 7 EV at the 41st Thailand International Motor Expo 2024, expanding its electric SUV lineup to Southeast Asia after its European introduction.

Byd Sealion 07 Ev Front Quarter

Rebranded as the Sealion 7 for the Thai market, the SUV is offered in two variants: the Premium rear-wheel drive version priced at 1,149,900 baht ($33,380) and the Performance all-wheel drive version at 1,249,900 baht.

Built on the cutting-edge e-Platform 3.0 Evo, the Sealion 7 represents BYD’s push for innovation. It initially launched in China on May 10, where it is available in four variants starting from RMB 189,800 ($26,160).

Byd Sealion 07 Ev Rear Quarter

At the expo, BYD also showcased an impressive lineup, including the Yuan Plus, Dolphin, Seal, and Denza models, highlighting its growing footprint in the global EV market.

Source

