2000 Jawa Perak units delivered to customers this festive season so far

Classic Legends has announced that it has successfully delivered around 2000 units of Jawa Perak to customers since the starting of Navratri last month. As the festive season in the country will continue throughout November, the company is optimistic about putting more Jawa Perak motorcycles out on the streets.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, said:

The fact that we delivered around 2000 units of Perak in the span starting from Navratri last month is a testimony to the widespread acceptance of the model, which has carved its own niche and has been elevated to cult status within just a few months of hitting the streets. Overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation, we have been focusing on streamlining the production and delivering as many vehicles as we can to our customers. We began the festive season on an encouraging note and are confident that the excitement will keep on growing through the festivities. We also take this chance to wish a prosperous Diwali to everyone.

After getting delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jawa Perak deliveries commenced on 20 July. The first unit was handed over to a proud owner in Hyderabad. To meet the customer orders and growing demand, Classic Legends has increased the manufacturing of the motorcycle and is currently running on a ‘zero inventory’ status for the model. Apart from the Perak, the deliveries of the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles have also been steadily on the rise.

Classic Legends is also working to expand the Jawa dealership network in India. Before the lockdown, the company had a total of 105 dealerships across the country. Ever since the lockdown has been lifted, 58 new sales outlets have been added making Jawa bikes more accessible to the customers. The plan is to take the figure to 205 by the end of December this year.