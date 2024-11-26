GM Announces Cadillac’s Historic Entry into Formula 1

General Motors has officially announced the launch of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, marking its entry into the pinnacle of motorsport. In partnership with TWG Global, GM has secured an agreement in principle with Formula 1 to join the grid in 2026. The move will also see GM debut an all-new F1 power unit, setting the foundation for Cadillac to become a full-fledged "works" team by the end of the decade.

This ambitious project makes Cadillac the first new F1 team since 2016 and the eleventh on the grid. The team aims to blend its innovations in electrification, software, and powertrain technologies, advancing both motorsport and consumer transportation. The initiative also serves as a global stage for Cadillac to showcase its design and engineering prowess to a diverse audience.

Since its January 2023 bid, the Cadillac Formula 1 team has built a robust technical lineup across key locations, including Indiana, North Carolina, Michigan, and England. With decades of motorsport success, including over 3,000 wins and 100 championship titles, GM’s racing pedigree underscores its readiness for this new challenge.

This venture adds another feather to TWG Global’s motorsport portfolio, which includes Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Spire Motorsports. With this bold step, GM aims to leave an indelible mark on Formula 1 while driving innovation for the future of mobility.