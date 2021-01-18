Facelifted Jawa Forty Two with alloy wheels & blacked-out theme spied

A facelifted model of the Jawa Forty Two has been spied testing for the first time. The updated version of the motorcycle would feature alloy wheels and blacked-out theme.

Facelifted Jawa Forty Two - What’s New?

The spy shot of the facelifted Jawa Forty Two reveals that the upcoming motorbike would be running on alloy wheels instead of wire-spoke wheels that are being used in the current model. This suggests that the new bike would come equipped with tubeless tyres. This could also be an opportunity for the existing owners to swap their wire-spoke wheels with the new alloy wheels and use tubeless tyres.

The facelifted Jawa Forty Two would also feature a blacked-out theme. Parts such as the front and rear suspension, headlight trim/mask, and exhaust on the spied prototype have been finished in black instead of chrome. Combine them with the black alloy wheels and the overall visual appearance of the motorcycle becomes quite sporty.

Apart from the aforementioned features, we can also see a pillion grab rail and a fly screen on the test mule. It remains to be seen whether Jawa would provide these parts as standard or optional accessories. Probability of the latter seems higher, though. The rest of the motorcycle appears to be similar to the current model. So expect to find the same set of hardware. Even the 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 26.5hp and 27Nm of torque; is likely to be carried forward.

Facelifted Jawa Forty Two Launch & Price

Considering that the prototype looks quite production-ready, we are expecting Jawa to launch the refreshed model of the Forty Two in the near future. As for the pricing, the new motorcycle is likely to cost a tad bit more than the current model which is available at a starting price of INR 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

