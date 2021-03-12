Now Get Alloy Wheels & Bar-End Mirrors On Jawa and Jawa 42 For Just INR 7,999

Earlier last month, Jawa launched the 42 in India in a new 2.1 guise, featuring several cosmetic updates over the standard motorcycle that gave it a sportier look and even added a few new features. We think some of these features would make for great add-ons on the standard Jawa and the 42. Well, it seems our prayers have now been answered as Jawa is offering a pair of alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires and a pair of bar-end mirrors on the Jawa Standard and the Jawa 42 purchased this month.

The new alloy wheels and the pair of bar-end mirrors are available under Jawa's Golden Scheme at a discounted price of INR 7,999. The original price for both the parts combined amount to INR 14,498. The offer is valid until March 31. While the alloy wheels certainly up the look of the motorcycles, they also bring the convenience of tubeless tyres. Meanwhile, the bar-end mirrors add to the motorcycle's overall aesthetics. For more details on the Golden Scheme, we recommend you visit your nearest Jawa dealership.

Other than these new accessories, the motorcycles otherwise remain unchanged. That means they continue to be powered by same 293cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor that produces 26.51PS and 27.05Nm. It must be noted that the Jawa 42 in its new 2.1 guise produces 0.8PS more than the standard 42. In all, the Jawa 42 is currently available in three variants - single disc, double-disc, and the 42 2.1. The single-disc variant is priced at INR 1.68 lakh* while the double-disc variant is priced at INR 1.77 lakh*.

Meanwhile, the Jawa 42 2.1 is priced at INR 1.83 lakh*, just INR 6,000 more than the double-disc variant. The 2.1 version not only comes equipped with the bar-end mirrors and alloy wheels as standard, but also comes with more power, blacked-out engine and exhaust, a trip meter, and a redesigned seat pan with better cushioning. It thus does not make much sense to additionally opt for the accessories on the standard 42, but if you really like the classic design of the 42, the upgrades may well be worth it.

As for the Jawa Standard, it is priced at INR 1.77 lakh* for the single-disc variant. Meanwhile, the dual-disc variant is priced at INR 1.86 lakh*. We are, however, not quite sure if the alloy wheels really go with the classic look of the Jawa Standard. In our opinion, its best left with the wire spoke wheels. You, however, now have the option to avail these accessories at a reduced price and that's a great thing.

For more Jawa news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.