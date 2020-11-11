Over 50,000 Jawa motorcycles sold in 12 months of full operations in India

Classic Legends have announced that it has sold over 50,000 Jawa motorcycles in India. This milestone has been achieved in an effective 12 months of full operations, considering a complete halt during the nationwide lockdown with near-zero inventories due to the waiting period the brand commands.

This achievement also points out the increased demand for Jawa motorcycle in the domestic market. To give you an idea, Classic Legends had revealed earlier this month that it has delivered around 2,000 units of Jawa Perak since the starting of Navratri in October.

Speaking on the joyous occasion, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said:

As the newest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market, we are proud of what we have achieved in such a short duration. As a relatively recent start-up, Classic Legends has readied a full-scale production facility to support the three models that we introduced as a part of the resurrection of the Jawa brand, set up an unparalleled and widespread sales network; and have ramped up all our operations constantly to meet customer demands. Crossing the milestone of 50,000 motorcycles in a span of an effective 12 months of full operations is of utmost significance for us. This is not just a number but an important marking on our odometer, which points us towards the countless miles we have set out to cover as we keep shifting into higher gears. Considering the very healthy demand that we are seeing and the fact that the current 50k took longer time due to Covid related production challenges, I am confident that the next 50k will come in far lesser time.

The demand for Jawa motorcycles has not been restricted to just the Indian shores alone. Expanding its reach, Classic Legends has started the exports with a batch of select models being shipped to Nepal and Europe. Jawa Motorcycles currently has three offerings in its portfolio - the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and Perak.