India-made Jawa Classic export to European markets begins

The Jawa Classic homologation process for its home country had already been completed earlier this year. Also, a few months ago, IndianAutosBlog reported that the retro-styled motorcycle was showcased in the Czech Republic and the exports of the bike will begin soon. Now, the latest developments tell us that Classic Legends has commenced the Jawa Classic export to the European markets.

Price and Features

The Jawa Classic will carry the Jawa 300 CL moniker for the European markets. It will be priced at EUR 6000 which converts to INR 5.21 lakh. In terms of styling and looks, the Jawa 300 CL will be identical to the Indian model. Features such as curved body panels, retro colour options, spoke wheels, old-school analogue instrument cluster, chrome embellishments, dual exhausts, classic mudguards can also be found in the Jawa 300 CL.

Engine

The Jawa Classic here in India is powered by a 293cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes with a DOHC set up. It is a BS6-compliant motor and is India’s first mill to feature the cross port technology that helps the motorcycle to retain its characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet the new emission standards. This engine is capable of producing 26.51 PS of maximum power and 27.05 Nm of peak torque.

The Jawa 300 CL, on the other hand, will draw power from a 294.7cc single-cylinder engine that will comply with the Euro 4 emission regulations. It will be tuned to churn out 22.5 bhp of maximum power and 25 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, there will be a 6-speed gearbox.

Braking Hardware

In India, the Jawa Classic comes with a front disc brake and has an option for going either with a drum brake or a disc brake at the rear. It is available with both single-channel and dual-channel ABS. The Jawa 300 CL for the European markets will not have a rear disc as an option. It will get a front disc and rear drum as the braking setup which will be aided by a single-channel ABS.