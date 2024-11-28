Toyota’s French Plant Hits 5 Million Production Milestone

Toyota Motor Europe has achieved a significant milestone, producing its 5 millionth vehicle at the Valenciennes plant in northern France. To commemorate the occasion, a special edition Yaris Cross, styled by Toyota Europe Design Development (ED²) and painted in the French tricolor, was unveiled. The celebration saw 200 attendees, including French Minister Delegate for Industry, Marc Ferracci.

Since starting operations in 2001, the Valenciennes plant has played a key role in Toyota’s European success. The Yaris Cross, introduced in 2021, has become a market leader in the European B-SUV segment, with 173,209 units sold in the first ten months of 2024. In 2023 alone, the plant produced 273,788 units of the Yaris and Yaris Cross, making it Toyota’s top-performing European facility.

With a daily output of over 1,200 hybrid vehicles and a cumulative investment of €1.6 billion, the Valenciennes plant underscores Toyota’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in manufacturing. This milestone highlights Toyota’s growing impact on the European automotive market.