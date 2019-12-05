Waiting period for Jawa bikes comes down in select cities - Report

Classic Legends has finally managed to reduce the waiting period for Jawa motorcycles (single-channel and dual-channel ABS). Back in September this year, the waiting period for Jawa motorcycles was anywhere between 6 to 11 months. However, according to the latest numbers published by ZigWheels, the waiting period for the Jawa bikes has come down to as low as two months in select cities. However, the list is still between six to eight months in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Also Read: Classic Legends remove 'Bullet' reference from Jawa Perak's promotional video

Check out the waiting period for Jawa bikes in the table below:

City Waiting (Single-Channel ABS) Waiting (Dual-Channel ABS) Mumbai 3-5 months 4-5 months Pune 2-3 months 3-4 months Delhi 8-10 weeks 2-3 months Bengaluru 5-8 months 5-8 months Chennai 5-6 months 4-5 months Hyderabad 4-8 months 4-8 months

As seen in the table below, the waiting period in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi is considerably lower than Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Jawa Co-Founder, Anupam Thareja, said in an interview last month that the production is more streamlined now, and that the company will meet the promised delivery schedule. Thareja stated that the company has reached the stage where it can now really ramp it up. He further added that Classic Legends has a strong vendor network in the country, and it is better prepared to deliver the bikes. Regular followers would know that Classic Legend’s vendor network has gone up from just over 700 suppliers in May this year to 3,000 in November.

At the launch event of the Jawa Perak Bobber, Classic Legends also stated that only three customers got the vehicle post the promised date, and they (customers) received compensation of INR 500 for every single day of the delayed period.

Jawa motorcycles’ website boasts a “Delivery Estimator” feature that, as the name suggests, gives an estimated delivery timeline for the bikes.

Also Read: Jawa Perak vs. Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 vs. Benelli Imperiale 400 - Spec Comparo

Classic Legends will now accept bookings for three months at a time. The company will commence the bookings process for the Perak bobber from January 2020 while their deliveries will start from April. The Jawa Perak bobber was launched in the Indian market at an ex-showroom (Delhi) tag of INR 1,94,500. Test rides for the Perak bobber have commenced in cities where BS-VI fuel is available.

[Source: Zigwheels.com]