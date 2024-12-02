KTM 250 Duke Available at a Special Year-End Price in India
KTM has announced a year-end price cut for the 2024 KTM 250 Duke, making it available at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), down from ₹2.45 lakh. This offer is valid only until 31st Dec 2024.
The 2024 KTM 250 Duke sports a refreshed LED headlamp with integrated pilot lights, enhancing its aggressive streetfighter design while improving visibility. It also features a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and two ride modes—Street and Track, complete with a lap timer.
Adding to the excitement is the bi-directional Quickshifter+ for clutchless, seamless gear shifts. Powered by a 250cc engine producing 31 PS and 25 Nm, this updated Duke is packed with premium features at an attractive price point.
Key upgrades include:
- All-new LED headlamp
- 5-inch TFT display with navigation and Bluetooth
- Bi-directional Quickshifter+
- Two ride modes: Street and Track
This year-end offer makes the KTM 250 Duke a standout choice for riders looking for performance, style, and tech.