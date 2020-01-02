Jawa Perak bobber bookings open now, deliveries to begin in April

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, has commenced the bookings for its latest product - the Perak. Interested buyers can reserve the bobber-style motorcycle for a token amount of INR 10,000.

The booking process is divided into three steps:

Fill the form below and pick a dealership in your city

Validate your mobile number (OTP to confirm the number)

Pay your booking fee of INR 10,000

Do note that Classic Legends will accept bookings for three months at a time. The deliveries of the Perak bobber, as confirmed by the company officials at the launch event, will start on 2 April 2020.

The Jawa Perak is BS-VI compliant right from the beginning and priced at INR 1,94,500 (ex-showroom). It employs a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor that is tuned to deliver 30 BHP of peak power and 31 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

According to a report from November last year, Classic Legends may add the new 334 cc motor to the Jawa and the Jawa Forty-Two motorcycles. The BS-IV compliant Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two, for reference, use a 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 27 BHP of power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

Going back to the Perak, the new bobber-style motorcycle is built around a double cradle tubular frame. Its hardware specifications comprise conventional telescopic hydraulic forks at the front and a 7-step preload adjustable mono-shock at the back to handle the suspension department. Braking power comes from a 280 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the back. The braking setup is governed by a dual-channel ABS. Ther's no word on a relatively affordable variant with a drum brake at the back and a single-channel ABS.

The Perak bobber will indirectly compete with the likes of Royal Enfield Thunderbird and Benelli Imperiale 400 in the Indian market.

In other updates, Classic Legends has ramped up the production of the Jawa motorcycles to reduce the waiting period and ensure quicker deliveries. The production ramp-up is already delivering results, and the waiting period for Jawa bikes has come down in several cities.