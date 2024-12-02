Ather Energy Opens First EV Experience Centre in Sri Lanka

Ather Energy has opened its first international Experience Centre, Ather Space, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This marks Ather’s entry into its second global market after Nepal, showcasing its flagship electric scooter, the Ather 450X, tailored for the performance-oriented segment.

The Colombo Experience Centre, established in partnership with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd., will offer test rides, sales, and support services. Evolution Auto, backed by Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited, will also oversee Ather Grid fast-charging stations across Sri Lanka, supporting the nation's EV transition.

Ather’s international journey began with Nepal in 2023, where it has five Experience Centres and 16 fast-charging stations. In India, the company boasts 239 Experience Centres across 175 cities and over 2,000 Ather Grid stations. With two operational plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and a third facility under construction in Maharashtra, Ather is rapidly scaling its presence globally.

This expansion underscores Ather’s commitment to driving EV adoption and delivering premium electric mobility solutions worldwide.