Revolt Motors Debuts in Sri Lanka with RV400 EV Launch

Revolt Motors has officially entered the Sri Lankan market, unveiling its flagship models, the RV400 and RV400 BRZ electric motorcycles, at an event hosted at Water’s Edge, Colombo.

The brand's first dealership is now operational on Maradana Road, Colombo, with plans to expand to 11 more locations, including Kurunegala, Matara, and Batticaloa. The launch was attended by key figures, including Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, and Mr. Bob Kundanmal, Chairman of Evolution Auto, the exclusive distributor in Sri Lanka.

The RV400 electric motorcycle, a game-changer in its segment, offers a range of 160 km per charge, a top speed of 85 km/h, and features like AI-enabled connectivity, customizable riding modes, and mobile app integration. Designed for Sri Lanka’s diverse terrains, it comes with an IP67-rated battery, dual disc brakes, and a combined braking system for enhanced safety and reliability.

With live demonstrations showcasing its advanced features, the launch signals a new era of eco-friendly mobility in Sri Lanka. Revolt Motors is set to redefine urban commuting with style, innovation, and sustainability.