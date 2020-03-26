BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 vs. BS4 TVS Apache RTR 180 - Old vs. New

TVS recently launched the BS6 Apache RTR 180 in India. In this featured story, we will have a look at what are the changes TVS has introduced in the Apache RTR 180 with the BS6 upgrade and how different are the new and old versions from each other.

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is one of the first choices of enthusiasts looking to buy a performance-oriented motorcycle in the 180 cc segment. It is also looked upon by people for whom the TVS Apache RTR 160 is a bit underpowered.

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 vs. BS4 TVS Apache RTR 180 - Features

When it comes to the design, the new BS6 Apache RTR 180 is identical to the old BS4 Apache RTR 180. There are no design changes whatsoever. At the front, there is the familiar beast-like halogen headlight with LED DRLs. The fuel tank is the same both in terms of design and style. It has the same racing graphics and 3D TVS logo that we have seen on the fuel tank of the BS4 Apache RTR 180.

The tank scoops continue to find their place in the new BS6 Apache RTR 180 as well. TVS says that they are aerodynamically designed and help in lowering down the drag. They also channel the air towards the engine and help in its cooling. The new BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 also has the same aerodynamically designed engine cowl that is fitted in the bike’s BS4 model.

The semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer continues to find its place in the Apache RTR 180. It has a 0-60 km/h time recorder, top speed recorder, lap timer, speedometer, trip meters, clock, fuel gauge, etc. Some of the other common features of the BS6 Apache RTR 180 and BS4 Apache RTR 180 include side body panels, exhaust, tail section, single-seat, clip-on handlebars, rear split grab rail, LED taillight, rear fender, integrated frame sliders and alloy wheels as well. Even the suspension setup that comprises telescopic forks at the front and gas-filled dual shock absorbers at the rear is the same unchanged. The braking duties are handled by the same 270 mm petal disc up-front and 200 mm petal disc at the rear and aided by a single-channel ABS.

A new feature that comes with the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 is called Glide Through Technology or GTT. It is a segment-first feature and allows riders to ride without constantly using the clutch and accelerator when in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 vs. BS4 TVS Apache RTR 180 - Specifications

The 177.7 cc single-cylinder engine of the Apache RTR 180 is an oversquare unit. It is a short-stroke and rev-happy mill. In its BS6 state of tune, the engine has been given a fuel injection system which TVS calls Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) technology. This improves the bike’s throttle response and also enhances the engine’s performance and fuel efficiency. Apart from that, the new BS6 engine also has an oil-cooler.

The fuel-injected engine produces 16.79 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. In comparison, in its BS4 state of tune, this engine produces 16.62 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission in both the cases is the same 5-speed unit.

Aspect BS4 Specifications BS6 Specifications Engine type SI, 4-stroke, air-cooled SI, 4-stroke, oil-cooled Displacement 177.4 cc 177.4 cc Maximum power 16.62 PS at 8,500 rpm 16.79 PS at 8,500 rpm Maximum torque 15.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm 15.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm Fuel system Carburettor Fuel-injection Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 vs. BS4 TVS Apache RTR 180 - Colours

TVS has kept the colour options for the Apache RTR 180 unchanged - Pearl White, Matte Blue, Gloss Black and T Grey.

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 vs. BS4 TVS Apache RTR 180 - Price

At INR 1.01 lakh*, the BS6 Apache RTR 180 is around INR 6,700 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 model.

