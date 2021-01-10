TVS Apache range of motorcycles receives a price hike in India

The TVS Apache range of motorcycles has received a price hike in India. All 8 models in the line-up have now become expensive by up to INR 3000. Apart from the price revision, no other changes have been implemented.

Following is a detailed model-wise price table of the TVS Apache range:

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Apache RTR 160 Drum INR 1,00,550 INR 1,02,070 INR 1,520 Apache RTR 160 Disc INR 1,03,550 INR 1,05,070 INR 1,520 Apache RTR 180 INR 1,06,500 INR 1,08,270 INR 1,770 Apache RTR 160 4V Drum INR 1,05,500 INR 1,07,270 INR 1,770 Apache RTR 160 4V Disc INR 1,08,550 INR 1,10,320 INR 1,770 Apache RTR 200 4V Single-Channel ABS INR 1,25,000 INR 1,27,020 INR 2,020 Apache RTR 200 4V Dual-Channel ABS INR 1,31,050 INR 1,33,070 INR 2,020 Apache RR 310 INR 2,45,000 INR 2,48,000 INR 3,000

As can be seen, the entry-level model in the TVS Apache line-up, the RTR 160 has received the smallest price hike of INR 1,520 and continues to be the most affordable variant. On the other hand, the range-topping TVS Apache RR 310 has been given the biggest price hike of INR 3,000.

TVS is not the only brand in India to increase the prices of its products. Several other companies are also doing the same. For example, all KTM Duke models in the country have become costlier. Also, the entire KTM RC series have seen a price revision. Similarly, Husqvarna has made the 250 Twins a bit more expensive, too. Hero MotoCorp and Honda have also hiked the prices.

In other news, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched in Bangladesh. The 160cc motorcycle was introduced in the neighbouring country in December last year. Apart from its peppy performance, the RTR 160 4V is also known for several interesting features including the Bluetooth-enabled TVS SmartXonnect*. This makes it the first-of-its-kind two-wheeler connected cluster technology in Bangladesh.

*Ex-showroom