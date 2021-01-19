New TVS XL 100 Winner Edition launched in India at INR 49,599

19/01/2021 - 10:00 | ,  ,  ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The new TVS XL 100 Winner Edition has been launched in India. With the addition of this new model, the Hosur-based two-wheeler giant now has a total of 6 variants of the highly popular moped.

Tvs Xl 100 Winner Edition Right Side
The new XL 100 Winner Edition can be instantly identified by its unique Delight Blue colour option.

TVS XL 100 Winner Edition Features

The new XL 100 Winner Edition can be instantly identified by its unique Delight Blue colour option. It is the only paint scheme available with this model. TVS has also incorporated several other elements that make the new moped look a bit more premium and stylish. For example, there is a dual-tone split-seat which is said to offer great comfort. The company has also used chrome treatment on a few parts including the exhaust shield and rearview mirrors. To ensure that the updated looks of the moped do not compromise its practicality, there is a metal floorboard for hassle-free luggage carrying.

Also Read: Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition launched; is funkier than standard model

Since the new XL 100 Winner Edition is based on the HeavyDuty i-Touchstart variant of the moped, apart from the aforementioned features, it also gets an integrated engine kill/start switch and mobile charging port.

TVS XL 100 Winner Edition Specs

The underpinnings of the new moped remain the same as those of the other variants. There’s a 99.7cc single-cylinder engine which produces 4.3 bhp of max power at 6000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. Both the wire-spoke wheels have 110mm drum brakes. The suspension duties are handled by a pair of telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The overall weight of the new XL 100 Winner Edition is 89 kg and it can carry up to 130 kg of cargo.

TVS XL 100 Winner Edition Price

TVS is asking INR 49,599 for the new XL 100. This makes it the second most expensive model in the entire line-up. Following is a detailed price table for reference:

TVS XL 100
VariantPrice*
ComfortINR 40,990
Heavy DutyINR 43,510
Heavy Duty i-TouchstartINR 47,989
Heavy Duty i-Touchstart Special EditionINR 49,199
Comfort i-TouchstartINR 50,009
HeavyDuty i-Touchstart Winner EditionINR 49,599

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

TVS XL 100 Winner Edition - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest