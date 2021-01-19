New TVS XL 100 Winner Edition launched in India at INR 49,599

The new TVS XL 100 Winner Edition has been launched in India. With the addition of this new model, the Hosur-based two-wheeler giant now has a total of 6 variants of the highly popular moped.

TVS XL 100 Winner Edition Features

The new XL 100 Winner Edition can be instantly identified by its unique Delight Blue colour option. It is the only paint scheme available with this model. TVS has also incorporated several other elements that make the new moped look a bit more premium and stylish. For example, there is a dual-tone split-seat which is said to offer great comfort. The company has also used chrome treatment on a few parts including the exhaust shield and rearview mirrors. To ensure that the updated looks of the moped do not compromise its practicality, there is a metal floorboard for hassle-free luggage carrying.

Since the new XL 100 Winner Edition is based on the HeavyDuty i-Touchstart variant of the moped, apart from the aforementioned features, it also gets an integrated engine kill/start switch and mobile charging port.

TVS XL 100 Winner Edition Specs

The underpinnings of the new moped remain the same as those of the other variants. There’s a 99.7cc single-cylinder engine which produces 4.3 bhp of max power at 6000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. Both the wire-spoke wheels have 110mm drum brakes. The suspension duties are handled by a pair of telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The overall weight of the new XL 100 Winner Edition is 89 kg and it can carry up to 130 kg of cargo.

TVS XL 100 Winner Edition Price

TVS is asking INR 49,599 for the new XL 100. This makes it the second most expensive model in the entire line-up. Following is a detailed price table for reference:

TVS XL 100 Variant Price* Comfort INR 40,990 Heavy Duty INR 43,510 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart INR 47,989 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart Special Edition INR 49,199 Comfort i-Touchstart INR 50,009 HeavyDuty i-Touchstart Winner Edition INR 49,599

*Ex-showroom, Delhi