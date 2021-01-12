TVS Scooty Pep+ Mudhal Kadhal Edition launched only in Tamil Nadu

TVS Motor Company has launched the new Scooty Pep+ Mudhal Kadhal Edition. It is a limited edition model of the highly-popular scooter and has been introduced only for the customers in Tamil Nadu.

The TVS Scooty Pep+ Mudhal Kadhal Edition has been launched in the state of Tamil Nadu ahead of the 3-day-long Pongal festival that commences on 14 Jan 2021. Although it is a limited edition model, the Hosur-based company has not disclosed how many units would be made available.

Also Read: New TVS Jupiter SMW is the most affordable variant in the line-up

What makes the TVS Scooty Pep+ Mudhal Kadhal Edition special?

Mudhal Kadhal in Tamil means First Love. This model comes with a unique Bronze and Silver colour combination which enhances the overall visual appeal of the scooter. Also, the new graphics look pretty good. TVS has also added a dual-tone (Black and Brown) seat with contrast stitching. The side profile of the new scooter carries its logo, however, it is in Tamil. TVS says that this is a first in the industry. The company has also provided a 3D emblem.

Are there any mechanical changes?

No, there are none. The new Scooty Pep+ uses the same engine which we are already familiar with. It is a 87.8cc single-cylinder motor which produces 5.36 hp of max power and 6.5 Nm of peak torque. The suspension setup remains unchanged, too. As far as the braking is concerned, both the ends have a 110mm drum brake.

What’s the price?

Since the Scooty Pep+ Mudhal Kadhal Edition is a special model, TVS is asking a bit more than the usual. The new scooter has been priced at INR 56,085* whereas the already available variants start at INR 54,475*.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Chennai