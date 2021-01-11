New TVS Jupiter SMW is the most affordable variant in the line-up

TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of the highly-popular scooter, Jupiter. Called the Jupiter SMW (Sheet Metal Wheel), it carries a price tag of INR 63,497*, which makes it the most affordable model available in the entire Jupiter line-up.

With the addition of the new Sheet Metal Wheel variant, the TVS Jupiter range now consists of a total of 5 models that fall in the INR 63,497* to INR 72,472* price bracket. Following is a detailed variant-wise price table for reference:

TVS Jupiter Variant Price* SMW INR 63,497 Standard INR 65,497 ZX INR 68,247 ZX Disc INR 72,347 Classic INR 72,472

All the variants of the Jupiter use the same 110cc single-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 7.4 bhp of max power at 7000 rpm and 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. It is an air-cooled mill which comes equipped with the company’s ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) which promises smoother performance and enhanced fuel economy.

One of the reasons why the TVS Jupiter is quite popular in the Indian market is the list of features. There are various interesting elements of this scooter which vary depending on the variant. Some of the key features include an LED headlamp, semi-digital instrument cluster with Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL), mobile charger, 3D embossed logo, dual-tone seat, windscreen, pillion backrest with grab rail. For the storage, TVS has provided a large 21-litre under-seat compartment and a front utility box.

In other news, IndianAutosBlog's in-house digital artist Shoeb Kalania (a.k.a. SRK Designs) has been awarded in TVS NTorq 125 Call of Design Season 2. Out of the 30 entries in the Media Category, four received the Outstanding Design Award, including Shoeb’s.

*Ex-showroom