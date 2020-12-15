TVS NTorq Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America Seen In One Frame

TVS NTorq Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America; which are a part of the 125cc scooter’s SuperSquad Edition, have been spied on the outskirts of Gurgaon. Going by the pictures, it seems that they were out for a video shoot.

TVS had launched the NTorq SuperSquad Edition in late October this year in an attempt to grab the attention of the country’s youth. The main highlights of these new models are Avengers-inspired graphics and attractive colours. All three colours of the TVS NTorq SuperSquad Edition are inspired by a different character from Marvel’s Avengers.

For example, the Stealth Black colour draws inspiration from Black Panther and, thus, wears purple accents over the base black colour. The Invincible Red clearly tries to depict the highly popular Iron Man. It flaunts its iconic red and gold colourway and decals of the arc reactor. Lastly, the Combat Blue colour is inspired by Captain America. It features a combination of blue, white, and red and has the shield decal at the side of the front fairing.

Interestingly, the TVS NTorq Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America that have been spotted were ridden by riders who were wearing costumes to match their scooter's model. We can clearly see a rider with Captain America’s shield on the back riding the Combat Blue colour NTorq. Similarly, one of the riders has an Iron Man backpack and was astride the Invincible Red variant.

Apart from giving the NTorq SuperSquad Edition Avengers-inspired graphics, TVS has also implemented specific character-based customised UI for the TVS Connect App of the new scooter. This is a really nice touch which should increase the excitement amongst the young buyers.

In other news, TVS has launched a new mobile application called ARIVE - Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience. Available for both Android and iOS platforms, the TVS ARIVE mobile application promises to offer a holistic buying experience to the customers with the help of AR technology.

