IAB’s digital artist Shoeb awarded in TVS NTorq 125 Call of Design Season 2

After receiving an overwhelming response to the TVS NTorq 125 Call of Design Season 1, the Hosur-based company was bound to conduct the Season 2 of the nationwide contest. And it did. The TVS NTorq 125 Call of Design Season 2 kick-started in August 2020 and its results have now been declared. And we are proud to share that IAB’s in-house digital artist Shoeb Kalania (a.k.a. SRK Designs) has been awarded.

The TVS NTorq 125 Call of Design Season 2 had received 600+ registrations from over 35 prestigious design institutes and 30 media professionals across the country. All the participants were provided with a unique comic book theme ‘Rise of Ntorqians’ for them to create 2D renditions and sketches of their SuperNTorq. The esteemed jury shortlisted the entries by evaluating key parameters such as adherence to the comic book theme, futuristic concept, innovation, and resonance with a Super Machine. And the overall execution had to create a synergy with the vision of TVS NTorq 125 and DNA of TVS Racing.

Out of the 30 entries in the Media Category, four received the Outstanding Design Award, including IAB’s digital artist Shoeb’s. Just like always, he used his brilliant imagination to come up with a design that looks outstanding! Adhering to all the required parameters, Shoeb created a fantastic concept and named it the Super NTorq.

Shoeb didn’t just create a futuristic design, he went a step ahead and also worked on the ‘Super Features’ of his Super NTorq, which might not be a part of his submission but definitely shows his dedication. He imagines his Super NTorq to consist of a plethora of interesting elements such as front and rear camera, custom riding modes, AI-based anti-collision warning system, and, of course, an electric powertrain. Shoeb has also included a 5G-enabled, Android-based, touchscreen cockpit with a rearview display, smart key, and connected smart band along with a dedicated app in the list of the Super NTorq’s features.

We would like to congratulate Shoeb and all the other participants of the TVS NTorq 125 Call of Design Season 2. We can only imagine the hard work and dedication you all must have put into your projects. We hope that TVS will return with another season of this engaging contest.

