TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 launched at INR 1.01 lakh

TVS has silently launched the new Apache RTR 180 BS6 in India at INR 1.01 lakh*. Compared to the old Apache RTR180 BS4, it is INR 6,704 dearer.

TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 Specifications

With the BS-VI upgrade, the 177.4 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 2-valve engine of the TVS Apache RTR 180 has gained an oil-cooler and a fuel-injection system, which TVS calls Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi). The maximum power has increased by 0.17 PS to 16.62 PS, while the maximum torque has remained the same - 15.5 Nm.

The TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 also features GTT (Glide Through Traffic) which allows riders to ride without constantly using the clutch and accelerator when in bumper to bumper traffic.

TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 Features

In terms of styling, the new RTR 180 BS6 looks the same as its BS4 counterpart. It features racing graphics, large tank scoops, 3D TVS logo on the fuel tank, semi-digital instrument cluster, clip-on handlebars, LED DRLs, LED taillight, single-piece seat, and much more. The cycle parts of the new Apache are also the same as that of the old model. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. A 270 mm front petal disc brake and a 200 mm rear petal disc brake along with a single-channel Super-Moto ABS handles the anchoring duties.

TVS has already launched the BS6 version of the smaller capacity Apache RTR 160. This bike's rear drum brake variant retails at INR 93,500* and its rear disc brake variant has been priced at INR 96,500*. The Apache RTR 180 BS6 is INR 4,500 more expensive than the top variant of the Apache RTR 160 BS6.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi