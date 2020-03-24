Hero is one of the most successful companies when it comes to making motorcycles for the commuter segment. However, it doesn’t have a good track record in the 160 cc premium commuter segment, in which TVS has a strong grip thanks to its much-popular Apache RTR 160.

Considering the growing popularity of 160 cc premium commuters, Hero will soon re-enter the hot segment with its brand-new Xtreme 160R. The company had revealed the Xtreme 160R at the Hero World 2020 media event in February 2020. It has listed the upcoming bike online now and could begin the sales very soon. This bike will compete with one of the most popular motorcycles in the 160 cc commuter segment - the TVS Apache RTR 160, which received its BS6 update in January 2020.

Hero Xtreme 160R vs. TVS Apache 160 BS6 - Specifications

Hero Xtreme 160R uses an all-new 160 cc, single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled mill which features a fuel-injection system (Programmed Fi) and 2 valves. This 160 cc engine produces 15 BHP of power and 14 Nm of torque. These figures are sufficient to take the Xtreme 160R from 0 to 60 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. Of course, apart from just the power and torque, the bike’s low kerb weight of 138.5 kg is a contributing factor in achieving this time.

The suspension duties on the new Hero Xtreme 160R are carried out by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike has a 276 mm petal disc brake up-front and a 220 mm petal disc at the back for anchoring. The braking system is aided by a single-channel ABS.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 is powered by a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine. It is also an air-cooled powerplant with 2 valves. It produces 15.53 PS of maximum power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque and is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

At the front, the Apache RTR 160 BS6 gets telescopic forks whereas at the rear there are 5-step adjustable twin gas-filled shock absorbers. As for the braking setup includes, a 270 mm petal disc at the front is standard, and at the back, there is an option of picking up either a 130 mm drum or a 200 mm petal disc. There is also a single-channel ABS on duty.

Aspect Hero Xtreme 160R TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Engine type 1-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled 1-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled Valves per cylinder 2 2 Displacement 160 cc 159.7 cc Fuel injection Yes Yes Max power 15 BHP at 8,500 rpm 15.53 PS at 8,400 rpm Max torque 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm 13.9 Nm at 7,000 rpm Transmission TBD 5-speed Kerb weight 138.5 kg 139 kg (drum) / 140 kg (disc)

Hero Xtreme 160R vs. TVS Apache 160 BS6 - Features

Hero's motorcycles usually don’t really have that exciting look or an oomph factor that would bring a smile on your face. The company is more inclined towards designing simple-looking commuter motorcycles. However, with the new Xtreme 160R, Hero has certainly changed our perception. In fact, we can go far enough to say that the Xtreme 160R is one of the best-looking motorcycles Hero has ever made.

With the first look at the Hero Xtreme 160R, you will instantly notice that this motorcycle is quite different from the rest of the Hero’s product line-up. It features an angry-looking and sharp full-LED headlight. Hero calls it the Droid Headlamp. There is a small visor above the headlamp. We also like the headlight mask with attractive graphics. The profile of the Xtreme 160R has a sporty stance thanks to the high-rise tail section, single-piece seat, compact side-slung exhaust and alloy wheels. Hero has immaculately integrated the side panels with the fuel tank extensions as if they both are a seamless single-piece.

The high-rise tail section of the Hero Xtreme 160R also features an integrated pillion grab rail. It serves the function without spoiling the looks of the motorcycle. It is a smart design by Hero. We also like how Hero didn’t just try to finish off the rear section of the Xtreme 160R in a hurry. It shows in the bike’s taillight. It is a full-LED unit that has been blacked-out for sporty styling. The company has also given the bike LED side turn signals with hazard lights function. The instrument cluster of the new Xtreme 160R is a full-digital unit with a negative display.

The design of the TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 is a familiar one. The beast-inspired headlight design didn’t really receive much appreciation from the enthusiasts. TVS did try to lure in customers by adding a pair of LED DRLs. The profile of the Apache RTR 160 BS6 has been kept busy by the large fuel tank extensions or tank cowls that bear new graphics and TVS’ 3D logo. TVS says that the tank cowls are aerodynamically designed and help in lowering down the drag and engine heat by up to 10 degrees!

The TVS model has a large engine cowl which is also aerodynamically designed. It also bears the new BS6 sticker. At the rear, there's an LED taillight and a sporty fender. The instrument cluster of the Apache RTR 160 is the same old semi-digital unit with an analogue tachometer. However, it does feature functions like 0-60 km/h time recorder, top speed recorder, lap timer, etc.

In the latest BS6 model of the Apache RTR 160, TVS has added its ‘Glide Through Technology’ which is a segment-first. GTT allows riders to ride without constantly using the clutch and accelerator when in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Aspect Hero Xtreme 160R TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 LED headlight Yes No LED DRL Yes Yes LED side turn indicators Yes No Engine cowl No Yes LED tailight Yes Yes Split seats No No Rear grab rail Yes (integrated) Yes (external) Alloy wheels Yes Yes Handlebar Single-piece tube type Clip-ons Instrument cluster Full-digital Semi-digital Hazard lights Yes No

The TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 retails at INR 93,500* in the drum brake variant and INR 96,500* in the disc brake variant. Both of them are available in 6 colour options - Pearl White, Matte Blue, Gloss Red, Gloss Black, T Grey and Matte Red. Hero may price the Xtreme 160R around INR 90,000*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi