BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 launch scheduled in February 2020 - Report

While India Yamaha Motor is yet to announce the price and the launch details of the BS-VI MT-15, a report from BikeDekho claims that the updated avatar of the roadster segment product will arrive in February 2020. The report further adds that the BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 will carry a premium of approximately INR 4,000 over the outgoing (BS-IV) model. The BS-IV version, for reference, costs INR 1.36 lakh*.

Regular followers would know that India Yamaha Motor unveiled the BS-VI MT-15 at the launch event of the new, BS-VI Fascino 125 FI. Apart from the addition of necessary mechanical bits to comply with the more stringent emission norms, India Yamaha Motor has added a new paint option, Ice Fluo Vermillion, to the roadster. The new colour options include a white finish along with orange wheels. A similar paint scheme is also available in Indonesia and Thailand.

The BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 will share its engine with the BS-VI Yamaha YZF-R15. Thus, propelling tasks would be handled by a 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. While India Yamaha Motor did not reveal the performance numbers, we expect to see the same power and torque output as on the BS-VI Yamaha YZF-R15 - 18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm - at 8,500 rpm, down from 19.3 PS and 14.7 Nm respectively at the same respective engine speeds. Like the old version, the new version will be linked to a six-speed transmission that uses an assist and slipper clutch as standard.

The BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 will feature the same hardware specifications as the BS-IV variant. Thus, shock absorption tasks will be handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Braking power will come from disc brakes on both wheels while the safety net will comprise a single-channel ABS. Also carried over from the old motorcycle will be LED headlight and a reverse backlit digital instrument console.

Apart from the Yamaha MT-15, the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand will launch the BS-VI Ray ZR 125 FI and the BS-VI Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI in February 2020. The 125 cc scooters were unveiled at the launch event of the BS-VI Fascino 125 FI.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

