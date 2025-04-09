BMW X3 M50 Shines in Frozen Tanzanite Blue at Milan Design Week

BMW has turned heads at the Salone del Mobile 2025 in Milan with the bold debut of a Frozen Tanzanite Blue X3 M50, part of its immersive “Vibrant Transitions” design installation running from April 8 to 13 at the historic Palazzo Borromeo d’Adda.

The X3 M50 on display, dubbed “Designer’s Choice”, wears a deep matte Frozen Tanzanite Blue finish, paired with striking 21-inch M light alloy wheels in a two-tone star-spoke design. At night, its illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grille adds dramatic flair, highlighting BMW’s blend of art and performance.

While the interior remains standard for the X3 M50, the SUV packs a serious punch under the hood. It features a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six (B58) engine with mild-hybrid tech, pushing out 393 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. The SUV rockets from 0-60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, with power sent through an 8-speed auto and BMW’s signature xDrive AWD system.

This unique X3 M50 complements the broader exhibit, which explores the future of mobility through personalized design, digital interfaces, and sustainable materials, jointly developed by BMW’s design team and Designworks.