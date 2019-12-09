BS-VI Yamaha R15 v3.0 launched at INR 1.45 lakh

09/12/2019 - 16:55 | ,  ,  ,  ,  ,  ,   | Neelanjan Chakraborty
  • https://www.facebook.com

Yamaha has launched the BS-VI R15 V3.0 in India at INR 1.45 lakh*. The BS-VI version has a slightly reduced performance output and a few new features.

Yamaha R15 V3 0 Bs Vi Racing Blue
Along with the BS-VI upgrade, the Yamaha R15 v3.0 has gained new stickers. The deliveries of the new version will begin in the third week of December 2019.

The Yamaha R15 v3.0 will continue being sold in Thunder Grey (at INR 1,45,300*), Racing Blue (at INR 1,45,900*) and Darknight (at INR 1,47,300*) colour schemes, albeit with new stickers. The Racing Blue scheme now includes blue alloy wheels. Other changes include a dual horn and side stand engine cut-off. The latter is essentially a safety feature which switches the engine off if the side stand is engaged and has been present even in the Yamaha FZ FI since its second-generation avatar.

Powering the Yamaha R15 v3.0 is the same 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC mill. As confirmed by IAB in October 2019, the engine produces a reduced output of 18.6 PS of power at 10,000 rpm, and 14.1 Nm of torque at 8500 rpm. In comparison, the engine in BS-VI version produced 19.3 PS and 14.7 Nm of torque at the same engine speeds.

The suspension setup includes the same conventional telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Disc brakes and dual-channel ABS are standard. The engine features Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) to provide ideal amounts of power across all engine speeds. Other features include a slipper clutch, LED headlamps and LCD instrumentation with a gear shift light.

Also Read: Yamaha 'Lifetime Quality Care' promises 90-minute service time

The Yamaha R15 v3.0 was already a fuel-injected motorcycle, and so, the BS-VI upgrade hasn't brought a drastic price hike to it. Its prices, depending on the colour scheme selected, are anywhere between INR 4,420-5,020 higher. The Yamaha Monster Energy MotoGP Edition hasn't been upgraded to BS-VI, but its BS-IV version is still on sale, priced at INR 1,42,780*.

Yamaha R15 V3 0 Bs Vi Thunder Grey
The Yamaha R15 v3.0 was already a fuel-injected motorcycle, and so, the BS-VI upgrade hasn't brought a drastic price hike to it.

Deliveries of the BS-VI Yamaha R15 V3.0 will begin in the third week of December 2019.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

Also Read: BS-VI Yamaha FZ-FI and BS-VI Yamaha FZS-FI launched in India

Yamaha R15 v3.0 BS-VI - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest