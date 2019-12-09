BS-VI Yamaha R15 v3.0 launched at INR 1.45 lakh

Yamaha has launched the BS-VI R15 V3.0 in India at INR 1.45 lakh*. The BS-VI version has a slightly reduced performance output and a few new features.

The Yamaha R15 v3.0 will continue being sold in Thunder Grey (at INR 1,45,300*), Racing Blue (at INR 1,45,900*) and Darknight (at INR 1,47,300*) colour schemes, albeit with new stickers. The Racing Blue scheme now includes blue alloy wheels. Other changes include a dual horn and side stand engine cut-off. The latter is essentially a safety feature which switches the engine off if the side stand is engaged and has been present even in the Yamaha FZ FI since its second-generation avatar.

Powering the Yamaha R15 v3.0 is the same 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC mill. As confirmed by IAB in October 2019, the engine produces a reduced output of 18.6 PS of power at 10,000 rpm, and 14.1 Nm of torque at 8500 rpm. In comparison, the engine in BS-VI version produced 19.3 PS and 14.7 Nm of torque at the same engine speeds.

The suspension setup includes the same conventional telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Disc brakes and dual-channel ABS are standard. The engine features Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) to provide ideal amounts of power across all engine speeds. Other features include a slipper clutch, LED headlamps and LCD instrumentation with a gear shift light.

The Yamaha R15 v3.0 was already a fuel-injected motorcycle, and so, the BS-VI upgrade hasn't brought a drastic price hike to it. Its prices, depending on the colour scheme selected, are anywhere between INR 4,420-5,020 higher. The Yamaha Monster Energy MotoGP Edition hasn't been upgraded to BS-VI, but its BS-IV version is still on sale, priced at INR 1,42,780*.

Deliveries of the BS-VI Yamaha R15 V3.0 will begin in the third week of December 2019.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

