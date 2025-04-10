BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition Debuts in India with Manual Gearbox

BMW India has launched the limited-edition Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition, marking the first time the Z4 M40i is offered with a six-speed manual transmission in the country. Priced at ₹96.90 lakh (auto) and ₹97.90 lakh (manual), the roadster arrives as a CBU unit.

This edition introduces two new exterior colours – Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green – along with exclusive Vernasca Cognac leather upholstery for the manual variant. Enthusiasts will also appreciate the staggered 19/20-inch M light alloy wheels, a first for the Z4 in India, and red-painted M Sport brake calipers.

Under the hood, the Z4 M40i packs a 3.0L straight-six engine producing 340 hp and 500 Nm. It sprints from 0–100 km/h in 4.6 seconds (manual) and 4.5 seconds (automatic). Buyers can opt for either the 6-speed manual or the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox.

The cabin features BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional, wireless Apple CarPlay, and optional upgrades like Harman Kardon sound, head-up display, and Adaptive LED headlights. Safety and performance tech include M Sport brakes, adaptive M suspension, and Dynamic Stability Control.

