BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 seen in different colour schemes

The BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 has started to reach the dealerships and will be launched very soon. While we await the launch announcement, folks at TeamBHP have snapped the photographs of the new model in various colour schemes.

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic will be available in at least four colour options – Gunmetal Grey, Chrome, Stealth Black (Red Graphics) and Signals (Stormrider Sand). The standard and Redditch options should also be available in the BS-VI form, although they are yet to be seen, and thus we would reserve our thoughts on those for now.

As seen in the images, the Stealth Black and the Gunmetal Grey colour options feature alloy wheels that are wrapped in tubeless tyres. The alloy wheel design is identical to the units of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X series. The Chrome and the Signals options, just like in the old version, use wire-spoke wheels that are shod with tube tyres.

Mechanical changes, as reported earlier this week, will include a longer list of changes. The dual-spark layout, for example, is no longer available, and the BS-VI model range will use a single spark setup. The engine also gets a fuel injection system, new catalytic converter, temperature sensor and O2 sensor. An “EFI-350” badge sits on the right side of the engine. The drive chain continues to sit on the right side of the motorcycle. In contrast, the next-gen Classic series, as seen in the spy photographs in the past, will have the drive chain on the left side of the vehicle.

The performance numbers are yet to be revealed, although they are not likely to be drastically different from the outgoing (BS-IV) models. The BS-IV compliant 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, for reference, uses a carburettor system and produces 20.07 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

There are a few notable changes to the cockpit that benefits from additional indicators in the BS-VI form. The instrument console receives a new low-fuel warning and engine malfunction/warning indicator that occupies the space next to the keyhole.

Hardware specifications continue to feature conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the rear to handle the shock absorption tasks. Braking power comes from disc brakes on both wheels, while the setup is governed by the safety net of dual-channel ABS.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield continues to test its next-generation models. The new series could arrive by mid-2020.

