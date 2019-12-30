BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Classic with new decals starts reaching showrooms

Royal Enfield is now just days away from launching its BS-VI range. The upcoming BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 has started reaching showrooms. The new motorcycle bears several cosmetic changes and a greener powertrain.

One of the biggest mysteries of the year is whether Royal Enfield will update the present Unit Construction Engine (UCE) or build a brand new, modern powertrain. At present, the UCE engine uses pushrods to drive the intake and exhaust valves. The Chennai-based manufacturer may introduce a more modern power unit with overhead cams. Hawk-eyed readers will remember that the Himalayan houses the company’s first engine with an overhead cam.

In its present state, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 346 cc single-cylinder mill producing 20.07 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. Using a SOHC (single overhead cam) layout may also help in extracting a little more juice from the engine.

Cosmetic changes to the BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 includes an updated headlamp (also a halogen unit), updated tail section, restyled side body panel and new fuel tank. Also new on the BS-VI version will be a semi-digital instrumentation console and the stickers on the fuel tank.

The spy shot also showcases the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic with textured seat covers which are available as an accessory for the old model. Also, the powertrain bears a black finish instead of the chrome setup seen the standard BS-VI Classic. However, the same has been seen on the single-channel ABS version launched last month.

Royal Enfield may offer the new Classic 350 with a front disc brake and rear drum brake setup to keep costs under check. The company is also expected to discontinue the 500 cc variant of the Classic (also Bullet and Thunderbird). Sales of the 500 cc variants have been falling ever since the company introduced the 650 Twins. There are even rumours that Royal Enfield may introduce a slightly bigger 400 cc engine in place of the old pushrod 350.

[Image Source: rushlane.com]