Learn to Drift with BMW M2 and M4 in India

BMW Group India has launched the BMW M Drift Academy, a first-of-its-kind performance driving experience for Indian enthusiasts. The high-octane program kicks off on April 26–27, 2025, at Raymonds Compound, Thane, Maharashtra, offering participants the chance to explore the world of drifting in a controlled environment.

Tailored for BMW M fans, the academy promotes the idea of #DriftResponsibly, combining adrenaline with precision driving. Participants will be trained behind the wheel of the BMW M2 and M4, learning advanced drifting techniques under the supervision of BMW-certified instructors.

The program strikes a perfect balance between theory and hands-on track time. Skills covered include throttle control, drift entry and exit, half and full circle drifts, and transition drifting on a figure-eight course.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “The BMW M Drift Academy is a first-of-its-kind experience for car enthusiasts in India. Designed to unlock pure driving exhilaration, the academy offers an unforgettable journey packed with mastering various drifting techniques with utmost safety. Conducted under the watchful eyes of BMW certified instructors, each session promises edge-of-the-seat excitement and skill enhancement behind the wheel of BMW M cars. It’s a perfect place where adrenaline meets precision, and every drift is a symphony of skill, speed and sound.”

BMW’s entry into the drifting scene signals a new chapter for performance driving in India—one that focuses not just on thrills but also on skill-building and safety. The M Drift Academy is more than a track day; it's a step toward mastering the art of controlled performance.