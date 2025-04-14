Geely EX5 Secures Five-Star Safety Ratings in Euro NCAP and ANCAP

The Geely EX5 electric SUV has clinched five-star safety ratings from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP - two of the world’s most respected independent vehicle safety organizations. This dual recognition underscores Geely’s growing reputation for building intelligent and safety-focused vehicles for the global market.

Tested under strict safety protocols, both agencies evaluated the Geely EX5’s performance across key areas: adult and child occupant protection, pedestrian safety, and driver-assistance technologies. Impressively, the EX5 achieved top scores across all criteria. ANCAP's rating applies to all EX5 variants in Australia and New Zealand.

Built on Geely’s GEA platform, the EX5 is loaded with Level 2 ADAS features, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist—offering 360-degree safety coverage.

Its robust high-strength structure and exclusive “Cloverleaf” energy dissipation design further enhance crash protection, keeping cabin integrity intact during impacts.

The EX5’s five-star safety sweep not only sets a high benchmark for EV safety but also reinforces Geely’s global push for cutting-edge, value-driven mobility solutions.