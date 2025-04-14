MG CyberX SUV Teased Ahead of Shanghai Debut

MG has officially previewed the CyberX, an all-new electric SUV aimed at younger, lifestyle-driven buyers. Slated to debut at the upcoming Shanghai Motor Show, the CyberX will be the second model in MG’s Cyber series, following the sporty Cyberster roadster.

From the early images, the CyberX stands out with a bold, boxy design, upright stance, illuminated MG badges, and full-width LED light bars—hinting at a rugged yet tech-savvy personality. It’s expected to rival the likes of the Smart #5.

The SUV will be built on SAIC’s next-gen E3 electric platform, designed to support multiple body styles and drivetrain configurations. It features a CTB (cell-to-body) battery setup, enhancing structural rigidity while reducing weight for better efficiency.

Inside, the CyberX will introduce MG’s latest Zebra 3.0 operating system, promising upgraded voice control and advanced connectivity. It will also integrate Horizon Robotics' J6 chip, expected to power driver monitoring, navigation, and semi-autonomous functions.

Initially targeting the Chinese market, MG has hinted at global ambitions for its Cyber line. With eight new models planned across three categories—SUVs, sedans, and sports cars—the CyberX marks a bold step in MG’s EV evolution.

Stay tuned as MG reveals full specs and features at the Shanghai debut.

