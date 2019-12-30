Scoop: Royal Enfield Sherpa trademark application filed in India

Royal Enfield is busy scavenging through its history books to name its upcoming motorcycles. After reviving the Continental GT and Interceptor badging, the Chennai-based manufacturer may reintroduce the Sherpa brand name to India. Indian Autos Blog has got hold of a trademark application filed by the company hinting the revival. The company has filed a trademark application for the name Hunter as well.

The Royal Enfield Sherpa was introduced as a replacement for the 148 cc Royal Enfield Ensign and sold during the 1960s. It was the second Royal Enfield product in India and was powered by a Villiers Engineering-sourced engine. That’s the same brand which was a part of the Norton-Villiers-Triumph consortium which was liquidated in 1978. The Royal Enfield Sherpa’s 173 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine. was mated to a multi-plate clutch and a 4-speed gearbox. Also, the instrumentation console was sourced from Yenkay.

Enfield India had advertised the Sherpa as a motorcycle focused on ‘economy and safety’. It even claimed the Sherpa’s top speed to range between 90-95 km/h. In the 70s, the company modified the Sherpa slightly and retailed it under the Crusader brand name in the country.

Royal Enfield has been known to value its rich heritage and is probably looking to find a place in the mindset of new-age buyers. These new-age consumers may learn everything from social media but still aspire to buy products which invoke a sense of nostalgia. The success story of Classic Legends-owned Jawa is living proof of that.

At present, there's no clue about what the modern-day Sherpa will be. Royal Enfield is also working on electric motorcycles however no concrete details on the same are available at the moment.

