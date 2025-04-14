VW Tiguan R-Line Arrives in India with Level 2 ADAS and AWD

Volkswagen has launched the Tiguan R-Line in India, priced at Rs 48.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This sportier take on the Tiguan brings aggressive styling, premium tech, and a robust safety package.

Built on the MQB evo platform, the R-Line version features a sharper design with a gloss black fascia, larger air intakes, LED light bars, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it gets sporty seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.3-inch digital cluster, and a 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre TSI engine pushing out 201 BHP and 320 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The Tiguan R-Line also gets VW’s 4Motion AWD system, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC Pro), and a Vehicle Dynamics Manager for sharper, more precise handling.

On the safety front, it packs Level 2 ADAS with 21 features including Lane Change Assist, Park Assist Plus, and Emergency Braking. It also boasts 9 airbags, TPMS, Hill Start/Descent Control, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Buyers can choose from six striking colour options, including Persimmon Red, Nightshade Blue, and Cipressino Green.

With the Tiguan R-Line, VW is offering a tech-packed, performance-oriented SUV aimed at enthusiasts who want both style and substance.