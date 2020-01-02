BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey arrives at dealership [Video]

The BS-VI Royal Enfield motorcycles have started to arrive at the dealerships. Here's a walkaround video of a BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the Gunmetal Grey colour, courtesy YouTube channel Infinite Miles with Shashank. The walkaround video gives a detailed look at all the changes on the bike.

As seen in the video, the design of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 is nearly the same as that of the BS-IV model. There are, however, noticeable changes to the instrument console of the motorcycle. The cockpit witnesses the addition of a low-fuel warning and engine malfunction/warning indicator that is visible on the space next to the keyhole. The same region also houses an ABS indicator.

Another major upgrade comes in the form of alloy wheels that are identical to the units of the Thunderbird X series. It seems that the alloy wheels will be available as standard fitment although we would wait for the official details before we can make a definitive statement. The alloy wheels bring the convenience of tubeless tyres that are far easier to fix in case of a puncture than the tube units. Lastly, the heat shield on the exhaust is noticeably larger than the unit on the BS-IV Classic 350.

A longer list of changes is with respect to the engine. The dual-spark setup, for example, has been replaced by a single spark layout. A new catalytic converter, temperature sensor and O2 sensor are also visible on the motor, along with an “EFI-350” badge on its left side. The drive chain, as you can see in the video, continues to sit on the right side of the motorcycle. The next-gen Classic will have the drive chain will be placed on the left side of the vehicle.

The performance numbers haven't been mentioned in the video, although we do not expect any drastic changes. The outgoing, BS-IV compliant 350 series' 346 cc single-cylinder motor with carburettor system delivered 20.07 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

Conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back perform the shock absorption tasks. The anchoring department uses disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net comprises dual-channel ABS.

Details about the launch, availability and prices of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 should be announced very soon.