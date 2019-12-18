Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic shows itself in new set of spy images

The next-gen Royal Enfield Classic has been spotted once again as its test mules continue doing rounds in the country. The latest set of spy media capture the next-gen model in detail.

The styling, as seen in the previous spy images, the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic will not be drastically different from the current Royal Enfield Classic. The next-gen model will have a few tweaks for the design and it will feature a revised tail section, side panels and an updated instrument console. Signature elements, like the retro-style circular headlight, for instance, is obviously going to be the same. Like the old model's headlight,, the all-new model's headlight will be a halogen unit.

The revised cockpit will include a semi-digital instrument console that will feature an analogue speedometer. Rest of the information will be displayed on the digital screen. The updated switchgear will feature the rotary-style dial design. Unlike the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X, the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic will continue to feature a brushed silver finish in the next generation.

Engine displacement is the biggest mystery as a report from last month claimed that Royal Enfield will axe the 500 cc range as it is “unviable for the domestic market”. The same report further added that the Chennai-based brand will retain the 350 cc motor for the next-gen Classic, albeit with a revised position for the final drive chain - the left side of the motorcycle.

The performance numbers of the next-generation motorcycles are yet to be revealed, although we do not expect them to be drastically different from the current models. The current 350 range is tuned to draw 20.07 PS of power at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm from the 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a carburettor system.

Hardware specifications will be the same. Conventional telescopic forks and twin-sided springs at the front and the back respectively will perform the shock absorption tasks. Anchoring power will come from disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety department will comprise dual-channel ABS. Royal Enfield should also offer a single-channel ABS version that will pack a drum brake at the back and retail at a relatively affordable price tag.

[Image Source: bikewale.com]